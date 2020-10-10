Businesses, employers play a role in supporting families: Indranee

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah is glad to see that employers and businesses are stepping forward to cultivate a more family-friendly environment in Singapore.

She cited a few companies during a virtual media conference yesterday, when she said that every part of society has an important role to play in supporting Singaporeans on their parenthood journey.

One is baby products brand Mothercare, which will offer its VIP membership to all expectant parents from now until Dec 31 next year, for them to get special discounts.

Another is e-commerce platform Shopee, which will curate special deals and discounts benefiting families and young children.

Both have adopted the Made for Families brand mark, an initiative by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) for organisations to identify themselves as promoting the value of the family in Singapore's society.

"These offers can help parents to save more on essentials during this period. We also hope that more businesses and community groups will play their part to support couples juggling work and family, and provide affordable goods and services for young families," said Ms Indranee, who oversees the NPTD.

Besides the $3,000 Baby Support Grant announced yesterday, other moves have been made to help couples achieve their marriage and parenthood aspirations, she noted.

Last month, the Government announced that from Oct 3, the attendance cap for weddings is 100 people at venues that are permitted to serve food and drinks.

On top of that, the income ceiling for eligible first-time home buyers was raised last year.

And an Enhanced Central Provident Fund Housing Grant was introduced last year, allowing more young couples to get grants of up to $160,000 for their first Housing Board flat, among other things.

