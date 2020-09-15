Business Times News Tablet Edition launched, with early-bird specials available for readers

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings has launched The Business Times (BT) News Tablet Edition, allowing readers to get digital copies of BT on brand new Samsung tablets.

The devices come preloaded with the SPHtab app, and has features such as automatic download of the latest BT e-paper when Wi-Fi is available, along with auto login, a two-week e-paper archive and social media sharing.

There are two models available on 30-month contracts, and subscribers can access the BT website and app.

The first is the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE), valued at $698, which is available at $39.90 per month. The other option is the smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Wi-Fi tablet, at $29.90 a month.

Both come with Samsung's signature S Pen stylus.

Subscribers who sign up for the tablet between Tuesday (Sept 15) and Sept 30 will receive a Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD memory card, and also enjoy complimentary delivery of their tablets courtesy of DHL Express.

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said the new BT News Tablet Edition brings the best features of the print product on a digital platform.

"You get a seamless e-paper reading experience, while also having the flexibility to access the BT website and app, all bundled with a Samsung tablet you can take with you anywhere," he said.

He added that BT and DHL Express, the official delivery partner for this new initiative, have been jointly organising the Singapore Business Awards for 35 years, and this new collaboration would further the existing partnership.

Mr Christopher Ong, managing director of DHL Express Singapore, congratulated BT on the new product, adding that the firm is "delighted to help deliver a new digital experience into the hands of BT readers".

Ms Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT and mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, noted that this is the first SPH news tablet that comes with the S Pen stylus.

SPH had previously launched similar news tablets for its Chinese news products Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News, as well as for Malay newspaper Berita Harian and national broadsheet The Straits Times.

Readers can subscribe to the BT News Tablet Edition at SPH's subscription website, or call 6388-3838 from Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30am to 6pm; and from 8.30am to 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays, excluding public holidays.