Business missions, leisure travel between Singapore and China poised to take off as curbs ease

SINGAPORE – At least four business missions between Singapore and China will take place over the next three months as travel between the two countries restarts following three disrupted years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) said the moves follow many requests from various Chinese government agencies to reconnect in 2023.

From Sunday, China will open its borders and relax requirements which currently require travellers to quarantine at a hotel or other facility for at least the first five days after arrival.

Mr Edward Ang, the chairman of SCCCI’s international affairs committee, said: “Provincial governments have been actively organising upcoming visits to Singapore, together with China companies, searching for new cooperation opportunities.”

In anticipation of travel curbs easing, connectivity between the two countries has gradually been re-established.

On Dec 27, 2022, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced it would restart flights to Beijing from the Republic, on a fortnightly basis. Such flight services had been suspended since March 2020 – the height of the pandemic.

This came after the airline reinstated flights from Beijing to Singapore on Sept 27, with flights operating twice-weekly. SIA also flies to and from Shanghai on Mondays and Saturdays.

Mr Ang added that, in response to this development, SCCCI is monitoring the situation and considering organising more business missions to China when borders are fully open.

Chinese citizens are looking forward to return to Singapore for work and leisure.

Among them is Beijing-based wine importer Colin Li, 35, who is planning a trip in April or May.

But he has to first renew his passport, which expired in 2021. China suspended passport renewal for non-essential travel in July 2021 to prevent new variants from being brought into the country.

The Chinese immigration authority said recently it will resume granting new passports to Chinese citizens who wish to travel.