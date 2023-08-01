Business groups call on Govt to take ‘careful consideration’ after calls to ban lorries ferrying workers

SINGAPORE – More than 20 business associations on Tuesday issued a joint statement calling on the Government to take “careful consideration” when looking at possible regulatory changes to transporting workers on lorries, citing “real, practical and operational complexities” involved.

This comes after accidents involving lorries on July 18 and 19 where 37 people - including migrant workers - were injured, which led advocates to renew calls for improvements in safety standards.

The letter was issued on behalf of 11 associations and companies including the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, and 13 other groups under the Specialist Trade Alliance of Singapore, such as the Micro Builders Association and the Singapore Plumbing Society.

It was addressed and sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, and Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor.

In the statement, the groups said that while “many” large companies have stopped using lorries to ferry workers, addressing the issue requires “responsible and thoughtful engagement with various stakeholders” for the majority of small and medium enterprises.

The groups added that changes such as implementing a ban on the practice “is a matter of great concern” to them.

“Regulatory changes have the potential to acutely affect industries that have historically relied on this practice, leading to potential delays in completing projects and risking the livelihoods of workers who depend on these industries for their employment,” they said.

The groups added that beyond financial concerns, regulatory changes could also have “real, practical, and operational complexities”, adding that the practice of using lorries to ferry workers can be attributed to factors such as “geographic constraints, limited infrastructure, and economic realities that certain regions and industries face”.

The groups also suggested that the society must be ready to “accept a change in the social compact” during the process of transitioning to safer transport for workers.

“As workers adopt other modes of transport more readily as their mode of commute, including public transport, there could be potential challenges, such as increased traffic and commuter congestion and delays in the current infrastructure that Singapore citizens use for their commute,” they said.

The groups said they “appreciate the urgency of addressing worker safety” and said they were “steadfast in our commitment to finding effective solutions.

“Our goal is to create a future where worker safety is never compromised, and all stakeholders can thrive,” said the statement.

After the two accidents in July, two separate statements urging safer transport for workers were co-signed and jointly issued by a total of 100 groups and individuals.

In the first statement issued last week, more than 40 organisations and individuals including migrant worker welfare groups and former Nominated MPs, asked the Government for a timeline to ban the use of lorries for ferrying workers and a change to make it compulsory for vehicles transporting people to have passenger seats and seat belts.

Two days later, a second statement, issued on behalf of 53 co-signatories comprising community organisations and civic groups such as human rights group Maruah, called on the Government to immediately ban the ferrying of migrant workers in lorries.

They also asked for the Ministry of Transport to set up an initiative to support companies that may face challenges in transitioning to safer forms of rides.

Earlier in July, Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, renewed a call in Parliament for the ban.

He will be filing two questions on this issue during the next parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, including a query on the rationale for an exception under the Road Traffic Act that allows workers to be transported in lorries.