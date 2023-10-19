Bus veers off Seletar Expressway, crashes into tree; driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – A private bus driver was taken to hospital early on Thursday morning after his vehicle veered off the Seletar Expressway (SLE) onto a grass patch and crashed into a tree and a lamp post.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards Central Expressway (CTE) at 12.50am.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, they added.

A motorist told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News that the Traffic Police, a tow truck and an ambulance were at the scene when he passed by.

“It was already very late, so the roads were mostly clear and the impact of the accident was not great,” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.