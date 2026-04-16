Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Those staying out late on the eve of Labour Day will find the Sengkang-Punggol LRT service to be extended. Trains will depart from Sengkang and Punggol stations at 1.06am and 1.09am respectively.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE – Public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit (SBST) will be extending services on selected train and bus routes on the eve of Labour Day.

On April 30, those planning to stay out late can board trains on the North-South, East-West, Circle, Thomson-East Coast, North East and Downtown MRT lines later than usual as they will run for around half an hour more.

SBST said in a statement on April 16 that the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rail Transit (LRT) service will also be extended on April 30.

The final trains for the day will depart from Sengkang and Punggol stations at 1.06am and 1.09am respectively.

The last trains heading to terminal stations Pasir Ris, Tuas Link, Marina South Pier and Jurong East from City Hall will leave at 12.30am, said SMRT in a separate statement.

On the Circle Line, the final train for the day will leave Dhoby Ghaut for HarbourFront at 11.55pm, while the last train departing HarbourFront for Dhoby Ghaut will be at 11.30pm.

Meanwhile, commuters taking the Thomson-East Coast Line can catch the last train leaving Woodlands North for Bayshore at 12am. The last train from Bayshore to Woodlands North will be at 12.12am.

At HarbourFront and Punggol Coast stations on the North East Line, the last trains will depart at 12.30am and midnight, respectively.

On the Downtown Line, the last train from Bukit Panjang towards Expo will leave at 12.03am, while the last train from Expo to Bukit Panjang will depart at 12.04am.

Operating hours for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport train service will remain the same.

Eighteen of SMRT’s bus services will also be extended at four interchanges – Choa Chu Kang and the bus stop across from it, Bukit Panjang, Boon Lay and Woodlands.

The last-bus timings range from 1.20am to 1.40am.

They are: 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922, 973A, 181, 240, 241, 243G and 974A.

The 17 SBST bus services that will end later, mostly around 1am, are: 222, 225G, 228, 229, 410W, 114A, 60A, 63M, 325, 315, 291, 292, 293, 232, 238, 804 and 812.

Labour Day, which falls on May 1 and is also known as International Workers’ Day, is an annual celebration of the labour movement.