Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji

On the Circle Line, the last train towards HarbourFront will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11.55pm. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - SMRT train times and selected bus services will be extended on Saturday (July 9), the eve of Hari Raya Haji.

On the North-South and East-West lines, the last trains towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link stations will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the last train towards HarbourFront will depart from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station at 11:55pm. The last train in the other direction will leave at 11.30pm.

For passengers travelling on the Thomson East-Coast Line, the last train departing Woodlands North MRT station for Caldecott MRT station will be at 11.57pm.

The last train in the other direction will leave at 12.05am, while the last train travelling to Springleaf MRT station will depart at 12.13am.

Meanwhile, the last buses for services 920, 922 and 973A will depart from Bukit Panjang Interchange at 1.20am.

The last buses for services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will leave Choa Chu Kang interchange at 1.40am.

From Woodlands, bus services 901, 911, 912A, 912B and 913 will last leave at 1.25am.

Passengers can contact the SMRT customer hotline on 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8pm daily or visit SMRT's website for more information.

