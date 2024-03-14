Bus, train services to be extended on eve of Good Friday

SINGAPORE – Those planning to stay out late on March 28, the eve of Good Friday, will have more transport options, with public operators offering later services on all MRT lines and selected buses.

Trains

On the North-South and East-West lines, the last trains towards Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris, and Tuas Link MRT stations will depart from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am.

Those travelling on the Circle Line can take the last train from Dhoby Ghaut station towards HarbourFront station at 11.43pm. The last train in the other direction will leave at 11.27pm.

However, commuters travelling to and from HarbourFront station will need to make a transfer at Labrador Park due to temporary service adjustments for rail expansion works on the Circle Line.

Meanwhile, on the Thomson-East Coast Line, the last train towards Gardens by the Bay will leave Woodlands North station at 12.02am, while the last train in the opposite direction will depart at 12.25am.

The last train on the North East Line (NEL) towards Punggol MRT station will depart from HarbourFront at 12.30am. The last train in the other direction will leave at 12.02am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also run until after the last NEL trains arrive at their respective town centre stations.

On the Downtown Line, the last train towards Expo will depart from Bukit Panjang station at 12.03am, while the last train in the opposite direction will leave at 12.04am.

There is no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT service and Changi Airport service.

Buses

More than 30 bus services will be extended.

From Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange, the last bus for services 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A will leave at 1.40am. The last 974A will leave from the bus stop opposite Choa Chu Kang station at the same time.

At 1.25am, the last bus for services 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913 will depart from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub. Bus services 920, 922, 973A will also leave Bukit Panjang Interchange at this time.

From Bedok Interchange, bus services 222, 225G, 228, 229 will be available until 1am.

The last buses for 410W from Bishan Interchange and 315 from Serangoon Interchange will be at 1.05am.

From Boon Lay Interchange, bus services 181, 240, 241, 243G will leave at 1.20am.

The last bus for services 60A, 63M will leave Eunos Interchange at 12.55am, and services 232, 238 will also set off from Toa Payoh Interchange at the same time.

At 1.10am, the last bus for service 325 will leave from Hougang Central Interchange and the last 114A will depart from Buangkok Station Exit B bus stop. Bus services 291, 292, 293 will also leave Tampines Interchange at this time.

Bus services 804 and 812 will be available from Yishun Interchange until 1.35am.