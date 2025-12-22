Bus, train services extended on New Year’s Eve

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The last trains are scheduled to depart between 1.40am and 2.15am.

SINGAPORE – Those planning to head out to usher in 2026 can look forward to extended operational hours of train and bus services on New Year’s Eve.

Train services on SMRT’s North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines will be extended on Dec 31 , with the last trains departing from between 1.40am and 2.15am .

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

SBS Transit, meanwhile, announced that train services on the Downtown and North East Lines, as well as on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system , will be extended by slightly over two hours on Dec 31 .

On the NEL, the last train will depart Punggol Coast at 1.43am , and Harbourfront at 2.16am . On the Downtown Line, the last train will depart Expo and Bukit Panjang stations at around 2am . The last LRT trains at Sengkang-Punggol will depart at around 2.50am .

Bus service hours extended

The operating hours of 18 SMRT bus services will be extended to on Dec 31 to beyond 3am . They are 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A, 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913, 920, 922, 973A, 181, 240, 241, 243G and 974A.

A total of 19 SBS Transit bus services will also run later at their respective interchanges. These services are 60A, 63M, 114A, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804 and 812.

The evening trips for 25 SBS Transit bus services that operate only during peak hours will also be brought forward to operate earlier because offices will be closed earlier on that day. These services are 10e, 14e, 30e, 89e, 174e, 196e, 454, 456, 513, 652, 654, 655, 660/660M, 667, 668, 671, 672, 675, 676, 677, 679, 680, 681, 682 and 850E.

There will be no change to the operating hours of these services for their morning trips.

Tower Transit, Go-Ahead and SMRT also announced that the evening trips of 24 bus services will be brought forward. T he services are: 6, 43e, 44e, 97e, 177, 452, 453, 651, 653, 656, 657, 661, 663, 665, 666, 670, 673, 674, 678, 683, 951E, 963e, 981 and 982E .

Public transport operators had previously announced that train and bus services would be extended on Dec 24 for Christmas Eve .