Bus, train services extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day

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Public transport passengers can stay out later as selected train and bus services will be extended on May 26 and 30.

SINGAPORE – Public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit (SBST) will be extending services on selected train and bus routes on the eve of Hari Raya Haji and Vesak Day.

Those planning to stay out late on May 26 and 30 can board trains on the North-South, East-West, Circle, Thomson-East Coast, North East and Downtown MRT lines later than usual.

The last trains on the North-South and East-West lines from City Hall station heading to terminal stations Pasir Ris, Tuas Link, Marina South Pier and Jurong East will leave at 12.30am, said SMRT in a statement on May 12.

On the Circle Line, the last trains will depart from Marina Bay station at 11.57pm and Harbourfront station at 11.30pm.

Passengers taking the Thomson-East Coast Line can catch the last train leaving Woodlands North station at midnight, or the one leaving Bayshore station at 12.12am.

On the North East Line, the last train will leave HarbourFront station at 12.30am, and Punggol Coast station at midnight, said SBST in a separate statement.

On the Downtown Line, the last train from Bukit Panjang towards Expo will leave at 12.03am, while the last train from Expo to Bukit Panjang will depart at 12.04am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT systems will also be extended by about half an hour on both evenings.

The final trains will depart from Sengkang station at 1.06am and Punggol station at 1.09am.

Operating hours for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport train service will remain the same.

Seventeen SBST and 18 SMRT bus services will also run later, with last-bus times ranging from 12.55am to 1.50am.

The bus services are 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 291, 292, 293, 300, 301, 302, 307, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812, 901, 911, 912A/B, 913, 920, 922, 973A, 974A and 983A.

Hari Raya Haji falls on May 27, while Vesak Day falls on May 31.