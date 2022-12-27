Bus services in Marina Bay to be diverted for New Year countdown events

SINGAPORE – Several bus services will be diverted from 6pm till the end of bus operations on Saturday evening due to road closures for the New Year countdown celebrations, said transport operators SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead.

Sixteen SBS Transit bus services will skip bus stops along Bayfront Avenue and Beach Road and in the vicinity of the Civic District from 6pm due to Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, as they are diverted progressively to alternative routes, said SBS Transit in a statement on Tuesday.

The affected bus services are 10, 14, 16, 56, 57, 70/70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196, 400 and 502.

On Dec 23, Tower Transit said five of its bus services will skip stops along Bayfront Avenue, Bras Basah Road, Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue and Temasek Boulevard from 6pm till the last bus service.

The affected bus services are 77, 97, 106, 167 and 857.

Go-Ahead bus services 36 and 518 will also be affected, skipping stops along Bayfront Avenue, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard, Temasek Avenue and Temasek Boulevard from 6pm till the end of bus operations.

Selected bus and train services will be extended on Dec 31 to allow commuters to return home after welcoming the new year.

Train services on the Downtown Line and North East Line (NEL) will be extended by about 2½ hours, said SBS Transit.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT service will also run later until after the last NEL trains arrive at town centre stations.

Train services on the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line will be extended as well, said SMRT.