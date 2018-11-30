Bus services diverted in Tiong Bahru Road for second day due to burst water pipe

SINGAPORE - Several buses plying Tiong Bahru Road have been diverted since Thursday (Nov 29) due to a burst water pipe.

Urgent road works were carried out overnight and on Friday, resulting in two days of disruption to bus commuters and residents.

Transport operator SBS Transit tweeted at 6.24am on Thursday that services 5, 16, 33, 63, 122, 123, 123M, 195, 195A and 851 would be skipping three bus stops in Tiong Bahru Road towards Redhill.

One of the bus stops is located opposite Tiong Bahru MRT station.

At 5.22am on Friday, SBS Transit said that the 10 bus services would continue to skip a bus stop at Block 18 Tiong Bahru Road due to urgent road works.

Mr Alvin Yuen, who works in the finance industry, said that he was affected by the bus service diversions when he left his home at about 2pm on Thursday.

The 37-year-old said that the road appeared wet and part of it was blocked from traffic, as repair works were ongoing.

When he returned home at about 10pm, Mr Yuen noticed that only one lane remained open to traffic.

Only cars were allowed to pass through the lane but not buses, he added.

Mr Yuen said that his father, who was heading to Tiong Bahru Market on Friday morning, had to walk about half an hour to another bus stop due to the diversions.

He said: "A lot of elderly residents live in the area, so it is really inconvenient for them to have to walk quite a distance to another bus stop.

"There were also not many marshalls around to direct the commuters who were clueless about where to go."

The Straits Times has contacted national water agency PUB for more information.