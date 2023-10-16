Bus service for migrant workers extended from Little India to dorms in Kranji

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers staying in dormitories along Kranji Way said it is now more convenient for them to return to their lodgings on a Sunday night, after a private bus service from Little India was extended to include the Sungei Kadut area.

The Little India Bus Service (Libs) has been serving passengers staying at Kranji Way, Sungei Kadut and Kranji Link since Oct 8. It provides a point-to-point connection for migrant workers residing in various parts of Singapore to and from Little India on Sundays,

This came after The Straits Times reported on Oct 2 that migrant workers staying in the area, which is next to Kranji reservoir, had resorted to using illegal truck services to get back to their dorms from Kranji MRT station.

This was because the only bus service to the dorms in Kranji Way – 925M – stopped operations at 7.40pm on Sundays.

Mr Hossain, a construction worker staying at Westlite Kranji Way dormitory: “I just want to say thank you to the authorities for thinking of us. Our dorm is about 4km from Kranji MRT station, and sometimes, the walk back after 8pm is too long.”

Another worker staying near Kranji Link, who gave his name only as Mr Suresh, said the $3 fee by LIBS is cheaper than taking two trains from the city, and then paying $2 for the illegal lorry rides.

Mr Suresh, 27, said: “I just have to remind myself to board the last bus from Little India by 8.50pm. The bus drops me off outside my dorm.”

Libs is operated by the Singapore School Transport Association (SSTA) and the Singapore School and Private Hire Bus Owners’ Association.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it worked with SSTA to extend the route for an existing Libs service to cater to demand for transport on Sundays from migrant workers residing in the Kranji and Sungei Kadut area.

This means the expanded bus service now picks up migrant workers staying in dorms there that want to go to Little India on Sunday afternoons, and also offers a return ride back. Workers are charged $3 a trip.

SSTA manager Elsie Zhang told ST she was surprised there was “demand” for Libs in Kranji.

“We have been serving migrant workers in the Mandai area, but we never got any requests from workers staying in Kranji,” said Ms Zhang, adding that each bus can accommodate 45 passengers.

“We hope the passengers from Kranji enjoy the convenience we provide. If the demand is high, we will increase the bus frequency.”