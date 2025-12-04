Bus service adjustments for Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 6 and 7

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Sections of the city will be closed to the public for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 6 and 7, affecting 26 SBS Transit bus services.

The affected services will be skipping bus stops in Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fort Road and Keppel Road, as well as the Civic District, Central Business District and Marina Central.

On Dec 6, from the start of bus operations to 12.30pm, services 10, 11, 14, 16/16M, 31, 32, 33, 56, 57, 70, 100, 107, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 195, 196 and 400 will be diverted to travel on alternative routes.

On Dec 7, from the start of bus operations to 2.20pm, services 10, 11, 14, 16, 30, 31, 32, 33, 56, 57, 70M, 80, 100, 107M, 111, 121, 130, 131,133, 145, 158, 186, 195, 196 and 400 will be diverted to travel on alternative routes.

Service 401 will be commencing operations later than usual at 12.20pm on Dec 7 due to road closures.