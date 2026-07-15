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Bus drivers need to regulate speed to prevent bunching, says LTA after passenger’s video complaint

In a TikTok video posted on July 6, the passenger can be heard accusing a Tower Transit bus driver of “driving at your own pace”.

SINGAPORE – Bus drivers are required to regulate their speed to ensure regular arrivals and to prevent bunching, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on July 15 , after a passenger filmed himself complaining about the vehicle’s speed.

In a TikTok video posted on July 6 , the passenger can be heard accusing a Tower Transit bus driver of “driving at your own pace”.

“I am following my SOP (standard operating procedure),” the bus driver replies.

“This is not the proper way of driving,” the passenger insists after the driver requests he return to his seat. “You are doing the wrong thing. I have to attend a class at a specific time.”

In its Facebook post on July 15, LTA said bus drivers have to balance multiple considerations while driving, such as passenger safety, traffic conditions and service reliability.

They are also required to regulate their speed and keep to planned schedules.

“This helps prevent bus bunching and ensures more regular and reliable bus arrivals for all commuters on the route,” the authority said.

In a separate Facebook post on July 15 , Tower Transit Singapore said it was aware of the video involving one of its bus drivers on service 984 .

“We have reviewed the trip details and confirmed that our bus captain was operating the service in accordance with the planned schedule,” the bus operator said.

It added that a bus may sometimes travel below the speed limit although the road ahead is clear because bus drivers must maintain even spacing between buses.

This is so that waiting times remain as consistent and predictable as possible for commuters, it said.

In its post, Tower Transit Singapore also commended the driver for being “calm, professional and focused on driving safely” despite the passenger’s complaints.

“Our bus captains deserve to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or online abuse,” it said, adding that it was firmly against the harassment and doxxing of public transport workers.

In its post, LTA urged commuters to avoid behaviour that may distract, harass or intimidate public transport staff on duty.

Tower Transit Singapore also encouraged commuters to provide feedback through official channels.

“Let’s work together to keep public transport safe and respectful for everyone,” it said.