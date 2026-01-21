Bus driver taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Punggol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a bus, a car and a lorry, at 8.40am on Jan 21.

SINGAPORE – A bus driver was taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus, a car and a lorry on Punggol Road towards Hougang Avenue 10 on Jan 21 .

The 25-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at 8.40am on the same day.

The bus driver, 43 , was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

In photos of the accident circulating online, a silver car appears to have collided with the side of a bus plying service 163 near a bus stop.

The rear bumper of the car appears to be damaged while the affected lane is seen to have been cordoned off with traffic cones.

The Straits Times has contacted SBS Transit for more information.