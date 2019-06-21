Bus driver taken to hospital after accident with car in Sin Ming

A private bus driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car. He was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police were alerted at 8.45pm on Wednesday to the accident between the two vehicles at the junction of Sin Ming Drive and Sin Ming Road.

Footage of the accident scene shared with citizen journalism site Stomp showed that the bus had driven onto a pedestrian walkway and broken through the barrier there.

An eyewitness told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the bus driver, 43, looked to have lost control of the vehicle and ran a red light before colliding with the car.

The bus stopped only after it went through the barrier on the pedestrian walkway, added the eyewitness.

The police are investigating the accident.