Bus driver suspended after allegedly yelling vulgarities at commuters who helped 11-year-old girl

SINGAPORE – A Tower Transit bus driver has been suspended after he allegedly hurled vulgarities at passengers who called out for him to open the bus doors that had closed on an 11-year-old girl’s arm.

The incident took place on a service 106 bus, which the girl was taking from Keming Primary School to Bukit Batok Bus Interchange, said her mother Serene Gwee in a Facebook post on Complaint Singapore.

“Fellow commuters shouted out to the bus driver to open the door and when he finally did, instead of apologising, he hurled vulgarities at the commuters, screaming at the top of his lungs,” said Ms Gwee in her post.

She added that another passenger on the bus told her about the incident.

Ms Gwee said her daughter was “visibly shaken” when they met at the bus interchange, but was adamant that her mother did not confront the driver.

Photos posted by Ms Gwee showed a red-brown bruise on her daughter’s right upper arm.

She added: “I hope to share this story so that the relevant bus company will take action to investigate and ensure inappropriate behaviours are not condoned. This is for the safety of the general public especially the vulnerable.”

A Tower Transit Singapore spokesman told The Straits Times that the bus driver has been suspended while the incident is being investigated.

“Nervetheless, his outburst, lack of compassion and disregard for the passenger whose arm was caught in between the doors are completely unacceptable,” said the spokesman, who added that the driver will be “disciplined”.

The spokesman said the company has reached out to Ms Gwee to apologise for the incident.