Bus driver in Jurong crash with cyclist arrested

A bus driver has been arrested after a female cyclist was injured in an accident in Jurong on Tuesday.

The police said that they were alerted just after noon to an accident involving a bus and a bicycle in Yuan Ching Road towards Jurong West Street 51.

The 45-year-old cyclist was unconscious when she was taken to the National University Hospital.

The 53-year-old bus driver was subsequently arrested in connection with causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

The police are investigating the incident.

Tower Transit group communications director Glenn Lim said that the driver has been suspended from his duties while police investigations are ongoing.

He added that company officials are working closely with the woman's next of kin to render assistance.