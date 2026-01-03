Bus driver helping with investigations after accident involving bus and 5 cars on SLE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to the accident on SLE towards BKE at about 7.30pm on Jan 2.

SINGAPORE – A bus driver is assisting with police investigations following a multi-vehicle accident on the evening of Jan 2 .

The bus he had been driving is not operated by any of Singapore’s four public bus operators.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to queries that they were alerted to the accident involving a bus and five cars on the SLE, in the direction of the BKE, at about 7.30pm .

A 19-year-old male motorist had minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital, the authorities said.

A male bus driver, 34, the police said, is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Footage taken from a vehicle passing by the accident shows its aftermath.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, a blue bus with the words “Bas Pekerja”, which means factory bus in Malay, can be seen at the end of the trail of damaged vehicles. Its windscreen appears to be shattered, and debris can be seen on the road.

In front of the blue bus is a Malaysian-registered silver multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with a damaged rear. Several people can be seen standing near the car, including a police officer.

The front of the silver MPV appears to have crashed into the rear of a white MPV, which is partially off the ground and with its bumper dislodged.



The bonnet of the white MPV, meanwhile, is crumpled against the rear of a Singapore-registered silver saloon.

The front of the silver saloon appears to be in contact with another Singapore-registered white saloon.



Another car with Malaysian plates and a badly dented boot is parked a few metres away from the silver saloon.

An SCDF ambulance can be seen in front of it.