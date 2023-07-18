Bus driver assisting police with investigations after hitting car near Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – A 63-year-old man is assisting with investigations after the bus he drove crashed into a moving car on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place at the junction of Stevens Road, Scotts Road and Draycott Drive, said the police, who were alerted to it at 1.16pm.

The police added that the 42-year-old man driver of the car – a black Toyota multi-purpose vehicle – was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a Transtar Travel bus can be seen ramming into the car, which was apparently travelling from Scotts Road to Draycott Drive. The bus was travelling on Stevens Road towards Scotts Road, with the video showing that the traffic light was in the car’s favour at the time of the accident.

A photo of the aftermath showed the car’s right side was badly damaged, with one of its windows completely broken. The front bumper of the bus sustained damage as well.

The Straits Times has contacted Transtar Travel for more information.

Investigations are ongoing.