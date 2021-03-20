Bus driver arrested for careless driving after cyclist, 31, dies in Loyang accident

SINGAPORE - A cyclist, 31, died in a road accident late on Friday (March 19) after being trapped under a bus at Loyang Avenue.

The bus driver, 63, has been arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that at about 10.40pm it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

SCDF said it used lifting equipment to rescue the cyclist but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police are still investigating the accident.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit Tammy Tan said that the company regretted the incident.

"The bus was travelling straight and about to make a right turn at the traffic junction which was green in its favour when the accident occurred.

"We are trying to get in touch with the cyclist's next-of-kin to extend our deepest condolences and offer our assistance," said Ms Tan, adding that SBS Transit is assisting the police in their investigations.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the cyclist was dragged for about 30m under the bus.

Eyewitnesses saw the bicycle crushed underneath a wheel of the bus, it said.