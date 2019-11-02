Bus driver arrested after pedestrian, 77, dies in accident

A 77-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by an SMRT bus in Yishun earlier this week. The bus driver, 29, has been arrested.

The victim was taken in a conscious state to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died later from his injuries.

The police said yesterday the accident took place around 10.10am on Tuesday at the junction of Yishun Avenue 5 and Avenue 2, in front of Northpoint City.

The double-decker bus was making a turn at the junction when it hit the retiree and dragged him for about 4m to 5m, a witness told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The witness said the pedestrian was crossing the junction with a group of people but the traffic lights changed before he had completed crossing the road.

The police said the bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act. SMRT said the driver has been suspended from driving.

"We are saddened that the accident occurred and have reached out to the family to provide support and assistance," Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT's chief communications officer, said. SMRT said it is assisting police with investigations.

