Bus driver and two passengers injured in accident involving 3 buses in Upper Paya Lebar

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old bus driver and two passengers were injured in an accident involving three buses on Sunday (Oct 17).

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were called to the incident at a bus stop in Upper Paya Lebar Road, near Block 160 Hougang Street 11, at about 7.25am.

The bus driver and a 72-year-old male passenger were conscious when they were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

SBS Transit’s senior vice-president of corporate communications Transit Tammy Tan told The Straits Times that one of its service 113 buses was involved in a chain collision with a services 24 bus and service 76 bus.

Ms Tan said that the bus driver of Service 113 and a passenger onboard Service 24 bus received outpatient treatment at the hospital.

A passenger on Service 113 bus was attended to by paramedics at the scene and left soon after.

“We have been in touch with both passengers to extend our care and concern and assist as best we can,” Ms Tan added.

“We apologise to affected passengers and motorists for the distress and inconvenience caused, and are currently assisting the police in its investigations.”

In a video posted on the Singapore Bus Drivers Community Facebook page, three empty SBS Transit buses can be seen to have collided into each other at a bus stop. A side mirror is seen on the ground next to the last bus.

The police are investigating the accident.