Bus driver and 4 passengers injured after accident involving bus and van near Jalan Sultan

SINGAPORE – An SBS Transit bus driver and four bus passengers were taken to hospital after an accident near Jalan Sultan on Jan 31.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a bus and van in Victoria Street, towards Kallang Road, at 3.30pm that day .

They added that a 31-year-old male van driver i s assisting with investigations.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 28-year-old female bus driver and four bus passengers, aged between 45 and 82, were taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the right headlight of the bus was damaged, part of the windshield was shattered and debris was scattered on the ground. Based on a photo shared with Shin Min, the accident happened near Jalan Sultan, which intersects with Victoria Street.

When contacted, SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said the service 197 bus was travelling straight on the extreme left lane along Victoria Street when a van that was on its right suddenly cut into its path.

The bus driver applied the emergency brakes but could not avoid a collision with the van, she added.

Ms Wu also said that SBS Transit is already in touch with the bus driver and four bus passengers who received outpatient treatment, and wished them a speedy and complete recovery.