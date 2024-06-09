Bus driver taken to hospital after 2 Tower Transit buses collide in Sembawang

Photos of the incident’s aftermath show the front of a green bus wedged against the rear end of a white bus. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
At least two SCDF ambulances were at the scene. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Jun 09, 2024, 03:21 PM
Jun 09, 2024, 03:15 PM

SINGAPORE - A bus driver was taken to hospital after two off-service buses operated by Tower Transit collided in Sembawang on June 8.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 8.55pm that day to the road traffic accident which occurred at 11A Sembawang Vista.

The injured bus driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Photos of the incident’s aftermath posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page show the front of a green bus wedged against the rear end of a white bus. At least two SCDF ambulances are also seen at the scene.

The front doors of the green bus appear to be mangled, while the rear lights of the white bus also seem damaged.

In response to queries, a Tower Transit spokesman said: “Safety is of the greatest concern to Tower Transit Singapore and we have issued an alert to all our bus captains to drive defensively and drive with care.

“Our operations team is also walking the ground to take the safety reminder to each one of our bus captains.”

There have been at least two other incidents involving a Tower Transit bus reported in three days.

Two people were taken to hospital on the morning of June 8 after an accident involving a Tower Transit bus and a lorry on the Tampines Expressway.

On June 6, four bus passengers, including a 93-year-old, and a pedestrian were taken to hospital after an accident involving a Tower Transit bus and trailer truck near Sim Lim Tower in Jalan Besar.

