Bus captain allegedly assaulted by passenger after missed stop

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In a post on Facebook, Go-Ahead said public transport workers should not have to endure abuse in the course of their work.

SINGAPORE – A public bus driver was allegedly assaulted on May 23 by a passenger who was angered he had missed his stop.

In a Facebook post on May 26 , public bus operator Go-Ahead said the passenger verbally abused and physically assaulted its bus captain while he was driving.

The bus driver was operating bus service 2 , which runs between Changi Village Terminal and Kampong Bahru Terminal.

“Following the incident, the trip was disrupted and our bus captain subsequently sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital,” Go-Ahead said, adding that the incident took place at around 3.10pm .

The National Transport Workers’ Union said in a Facebook post on May 26 that the bus driver reported experiencing blurred vision after the incident.

“Fortunately, his injuries are not serious,” the union said.

Representatives from the union and Go-Ahead accompanied the bus driver to lodge a police report, according to the union’s Facebook post.

In its post, Go-Ahead said that any form of abuse and violence against public transport workers not only affects them but compromises the safety of other commuters and road users as well.

“Our bus captains carry out their duties every day with professionalism and care to ensure commuters reach their destinations safely,” it said. “They deserve respect and should not have to endure abuse in the course of their work.”

The Straits Times has contacted Go-Ahead for more information.