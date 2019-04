SINGAPORE - Woodlands Regional Library was temporarily closed on Monday (April 8) due to water leaking from a burst pipe.

The National Library Board said in a Facebook post on Monday at about 12.50pm that the Woodlands library would reopen on Tuesday.

It advised patrons to visit other libraries in the vicinity such as Sembawang or Yishun Public Library, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The Straits Times has contacted the National Library Board for more information.