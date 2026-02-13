Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Smoke from nearby peatland and vegetation fires in recent weeks may be to blame for the burning smell across many parts of Singapore on Feb 13.

These fires can release a complex mixture of gases that, even when present at low concentrations, give rise to a “noticeable burning smell”, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a Facebook post on Feb 13.

Showers are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region in the coming weeks, it said.

However, there continues to be a risk of extended dry periods as the region is going through a dry phase of the north-east monsoon.

Prolonged dry spells in the region may lead to increased hot spot activity in the surrounding region and a risk of smoke haze, NEA said.

Cloud cover on Feb 13 limited satellite observation of potential hot spots in the surrounding region, it added.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index readings in Singapore remain within the good to moderate range.

The one-hour PM2.5 levels across Singapore were also normal, with the highest reading of 20 in the eastern part of the island as at 8pm, according to NEA’s website.

PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles in the air measuring up to 2.5 micrometres in diameter.

Air quality is deemed “normal” if the PM2.5 reading is in the zero to 55 range.

“We will continue to monitor the overall air quality situation and provide updates if necessary,” NEA said.

The public can also check the latest air quality updates on the myENV mobile app.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Feb 12 that Singapore may experience hazy conditions in the coming weeks as regional hot spot activity intensifies owing to drier conditions and wind patterns.

Should the situation worsen, the Haze Task Force, led by NEA and comprising 28 government agencies , will implement measures to safeguard public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children and people with chronic lung and heart diseases.

These measures include ensuring a sufficient supply of N95 masks and deploying indoor air purifiers where the vulnerable groups are likely to gather, such as in schools and nursing homes.