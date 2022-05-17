Burger & Lobster at Jewel suspended after 17 customers fall ill

The Burger & Lobster outlet at Jewel Changi Airport has been suspended from yesterday till further notice, after 17 people who consumed food prepared by the restaurant experienced gastroenteritis.

The Ministry of Health and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement yesterday evening that they are investigating the incidents of gastroenteritis affecting the 17 patrons, who consumed food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15.

Four people were hospitalised. One person has since been discharged and the other three cases are currently stable.

The remaining cases sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated or recovered without treatment.

In view of the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the restaurant's operations until further notice.

All food handlers working in the premises must reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they can resume work as food handlers, said SFA.

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must reattend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before resuming work. The premises must also be cleaned and sanitised.

