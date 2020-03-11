Bullying in schools wrong and cannot be tolerated: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - A case of bullying at Mee Toh School that has gone viral on social media, involving Primary 5 pupils picking on a classmate, "is wrong and cannot be tolerated anywhere", said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night (March 10), Mr Ong said he was "dismayed and troubled" after finding out that a group of pupils at the school had picked on a Malay classmate, and written her "nasty notes".

"This is bullying, is wrong and cannot be tolerated anywhere, especially in schools," he said.

The case first came to light when Twitter user @4YSLZ posted on March 6 that her sister's classmates had thrown some notes at her.

She uploaded photos of these notes, which had insults written on them such as "you are dumbo the elephant" and "you look so ugly and you really turn me down, you make puke".

"My heart broke today. It was my sister's birthday yesterday and one of her classmates threw this to her face as 'birthday present'," she wrote.

This post has been retweeted, or shared, more than 4,000 times.

According to the Twitter user, this is not the first case of bullying involving her sister, and she said her sister's uniform had been scribbled on with markers in the past.

She alleged that her sister, who is one of "only a handful of Malays" in the school in Punggol, has also been called other names and been cyber bullied.

The Straits Times has contacted Mee Toh School and the Education Ministry for more information.

In his post on Tuesday, Mr Ong said the school will ensure that the pupils understand the seriousness of their actions and will follow up with appropriate disciplinary actions.

"Our values of kindness, respect for others, cohesiveness as a multiracial society must be inculcated from a young age, with the collective effort of families, schools and community," he said.

"This should be a lesson for all students to learn from."

The incident goes against "very fundamental values of what we stand for as a society", said the minister.

"It does not matter whether the students might have done it out of mischief or that they are only Primary 5 students; the fact is that the victim felt that it was a racist act, and that makes it even more unacceptable," he added.