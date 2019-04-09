Bull escapes from Lim Chu Kang dairy farm

SINGAPORE - A bull is literally on the run after escaping from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang on Tuesday (April 9).

The dairy farm had reported that the animal escaped from its premises, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on Tuesday night.

SFA is working with the National Parks Board (NParks) and the farm to locate the escaped bull.

Members of the public are advised not to approach or provoke the bull, said SFA. They should stay away from the bull and report any sightings of the animal to the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

The farms in the area have also been informed of the escaped bull and to contact the authorities if any of their staff see it.

This is not the first time an animal has escaped here.

In 2014, The New Paper reported that an African wild dog escaped from its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo, causing the temporary closure of the zoo's main entrance.

In 2005, a jaguar from the zoo escaped briefly through a small hole used by zookeepers to throw meat into the enclosure. It was later sedated and recaptured.

In 2004, Ramba the chimpanzee from the Singapore Zoo drowned in the Upper Seletar Reservoir after it escaped from its enclosure.

On a related note, Singapore has had its own famous bovine animal: the elusive Brahman bull of Coney Island. It remains a mystery as to how the bull found its way onto the island. NParks first found the bull while setting up the 50ha Coney Island Park. The creature's age is not known and it died in 2016.

The Straits Times has contacted the SFA and NParks for more details.