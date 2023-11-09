Bukit Timah Market to shut in 2nd half of 2024; half of stallholders to move to interim site

SINGAPORE – Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, which comprises dry and wet markets as well as a hawker centre, is set to close in the second half of 2024 to make way for an integrated facility set to be ready at the end of 2029.

About 92, or about half, of the market’s stallholders and hawkers will move to a 100-unit interim site across the road, in Jalan Seh Chuan.

The People’s Association (PA) told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the new Bukit Timah Integrated Development – mentioned in plans for the area in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s 2019 masterplan – will house Bukit Timah Community Club, a new market and hawker centre, an indoor sports hall for a neighbouring primary school and other community amenities.

PA oversees the roughly 29,000 sq m five-storey development, which will also have two basement levels used primarily for vehicular parking.

Plans published by the agency in October seeking accredited checkers to ensure the structural safety of the project show that the new development will have a similar number of market and hawker stalls as the current market, which opened officially in 1976.

The new development is slated to have 87 market and 82 hawker stalls, comparable with the 95 market and 84 food stalls in the existing two-storey facility, which houses popular stalls such as Sin Chew Satay Bee Hoon and He Zhong Carrot Cake. The market last underwent a major upgrade that finished in early 2003.

Among the other proposed amenities are a senior care centre, a dance studio, a gym and a culinary studio.

There are plans for the integrated development to be linked to the neighbouring Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, as well as future developments such as The Reserve Residences, a condominium that will house an integrated transport hub.

Mr Loh Chao Kiat, chairman of the interim market association, told ST on Wednesday that stallholders had been given until mid-2022 to decide if they wanted to move to the interim space.

Based on earlier plans, those moving to the single-storey interim market were supposed to have done so in June, said Mr Loh, 40, who has been selling soya bean products at the market for eight years.

However, the move to the temporary site hit a snag.

At a meeting with the Bukit Timah Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) in March, stallholders were told that the completion date of the integrated development had been delayed.

This meant that stallholders could continue operating at the existing market until the second half of 2024.