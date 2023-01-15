Bukit Panjang residents celebrate Tamil harvest festival Pongal after 2 years of muted cheer

SINGAPORE – Festive excitement filled the air as Bukit Panjang residents came together on Sunday to mark Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated by Tamils.

The Bukit Panjang Pongal Festival, which is into its 16th iteration this year, comes after muted celebrations over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Around 2,000 people of various races and religions joined in the festivities, enjoying dance performances and folk songs at an open field beside Block 229 Pending Road.

Residents also gathered at the field, which is next to Pending LRT station, to try pounding rice with their hands and experience the traditional way of cooking Pongal rice, a sweet rice pudding.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr Edward Chia, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, also turned up at the event hosted by Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa.

Addressing the residents and citizens from other countries such as South Korea and Myanmar who were invited to the celebrations, Dr Balakrishnan said: “The last time we met here (to celebrate Pongal) was on Jan 19, 2020. Most of us hadn’t heard of Covid-19 yet, and it’s been a difficult three years.

“But it’s wonderful that now we can all get together face to face, shake hands, look into each other’s eyes and enjoy precious time together.

“So this year is extra special as we celebrate the harvest and the overflowing pots and the abundance of joy. Let us truly, truly enjoy that.”

Sunday’s event was jointly organised by the Bukit Panjang Citizens’ Consultative Committee and the Bukit Panjang Integration and Naturalisation Champions.

In a Facebook post on Jan 13, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Pongal will be celebrated until Jan 17.

“This traditional harvest festival originated in Tamil Nadu, and gives thanks to Surya, the Sun God, for the blessings of a rich harvest. Cattle are also honoured for the work they do to provide for farmers,” he wrote.

PM Lee added that the Indian Heritage Centre is holding a Pongal open house on Jan 14 and 15, which showcases the agricultural roots of the festival.

“May this season be blessed with prosperity and abundance,” he said.