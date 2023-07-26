Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa diagnosed with nose cancer, may take time off for treatment

SINGAPORE – Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa has been diagnosed with nose cancer, and will be undergoing daily radiotherapy treatments for the next seven weeks.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Liang, 59, said he had been experiencing muffled hearing in his left ear for months, which prompted a visit to an ear, nose and throat doctor.

Upon doing a nasal endoscopy and biopsy, and undergoing subsequent computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scans, it was discovered that he had early-stage nose cancer.

“As there are expected side effects from the radiation, I may need to take time off from some community activities and duties in the next couple of months,” Mr Liang said.

Reassuring residents in his single-seat Bukit Panjang constituency, Mr Liang said MPs from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, namely Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr Edward Chia, will cover the duties that he is unable to attend to.

“Our Bukit Panjang grassroots team will also step up during my absence to continue serving our residents and to continue our community programmes and activities,” Mr Liang said.

“I will do my best during the treatment in the next two months. Look forward to joining back fully soon. Thank you.”

In November 2021, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng was also diagnosed with nose cancer.

The 52-year-old found out about it after a regular eye check for glaucoma, which discovered a small area of limited vision in his right eye.

Subsequent tests found a cancerous tumour in his right nasal passage.

As it was stage one nose cancer, he did not need to go through chemotherapy. Instead, he underwent radiotherapy. He was cleared of the cancer in April 2022.