Bukit Panjang Covid-19 volunteers, PA staff given medallions as appreciation for helping residents

SINGAPORE - Even for a seasoned volunteer like Madam Annie Leow, helping the residents of Bukit Panjang in the past three years to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic was unlike anything she had experienced in the past 40 years of helping others.

From reaching out to urge older residents to get vaccinated to picking up grocery and food for those who were serving their Stay Home notice, Madam Leow, 65, said that it was a “very demanding” period with the evolving Covid-19 situation.

“There was a lot of fear. At one point, some residents did not to even want to talk to us or receive the packages because they were not sure if they would get infected by coming into close contact with us,” she said.

She was among more 370 grassroot leaders, volunteers and staff of People’s Association who were given medallions on Sunday.

According to Mr Liang Eng Hwa, MP and adviser to Bukit Panjang Grassroots Organisation, the volunteers reached out to more than 12,500 seniors urging them to get vaccinated.

The volunteers also handed out masks and hand sanitizers to more than 50,000 households over several rounds, supported the distribution of more than 4,000 Trace Together tokens as well as help those in need to apply for the Temporary Relief Fund. This was a one-off interim support scheme to help citizens and permanent residents who lost their jobs or a significant portion of their income because of Covid-19.

Addressing the volunteers at the event held at the Bukit Panjang Community Club, Mr Liang who is also the MP representing the single-member constituency, likened their work to fighting a war where everyone involved “had a mission to achieve... to keep our community safe, to get through the crisis together and no one gets left behind”.

Prof Leo Yee Sin, who will be leaving her role as the executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on July 1, 2023, was also at the event. Besides sharing her experience on managing the multiple waves of Covid-19 infections, she also took questions from the volunteers on subjects like the efficacy of vaccinations.

Responding to a question about the biggest challenge to NCID in battling infectious diseases, Prof Leo said in Mandarin that it is the fear of complacency setting in because that will be when the country will be most vulnerable to disease outbreaks.

Asked why did she choose to volunteer, Madam Leow quoted a mantra her grandfather taught her: “If you can help others, help”.