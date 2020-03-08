Bukit Merah shop robbed of $3,000 worth of gold jewellery by man pretending to be a customer

SINGAPORE - A thief stole a gold necklace worth around $3,000 from jewellers in Bukit Merah on Saturday afternoon (March 7).

The culprit was described as an Indian man in his 30s and wearing a grey shirt and jeans, according to a report in Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The owner of Tiong Sun Goldsmith & Jewellers at Block 146 Bukit Merah Central said the thief pretended to be a customer and tried on a gold necklace with a gold pendant before fleeing.

A salesperson gave chase but lost sight of the thief after 50 metres or so near a nearby coffee shop as it was raining.

It is understood that the staff were not threatened nor were any weapons used in the robbery, which occurred at about 3.40pm.

Police are investigating.

The owner told Shin Min that it was not the first time the shop has been robbed. A similar incident occurred five years ago when a thief pretended to be a customer and fled with a gold necklace worth a few thousand dollars. He was arrested a few days later.