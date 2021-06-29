Bukit Batok Driving Centre allows fully vaccinated customers living in Bukit Merah View area to resume lessons

SINGAPORE - Residents living near Bukit Merah View can resume driving lessons at Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) from Tuesday (June 29) if they have been fully vaccinated.

The centre gave this update on its website on Monday (June 28), after it earlier barred customers who live around Bukit Merah View from entering its premises.

BBDC had announced on Friday (June 25) that given the "active cluster" of Covid-19 cases in Bukit Merah, students who live in the area were to cancel existing lesson bookings immediately and that no refunds for their lessons would be given if they were denied entry into the centre.

In its subsequent update, the centre said it treats "all customers equally" regardless of their area of residence.

"The measures implemented were temporary and were part of our social responsibility to safeguard the well-being of the community in minimising the transmission of the virus," it added.

It also said customers who cancel lessons that are taking place within the next few days will have the fee fully refunded to their BBDC account.

BBDC noted that the Bukit Merah View cluster has stabilised over the past two days. The cluster had 91 cases as of Monday (June 28).

Customers who have been fully vaccinated can thus continue with their lessons, as long as they produce proof of vaccination before entering BBDC.

The centre also said it will review its safe management measures from time to time and provide updates on its website.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health for comments on BBDC's measures.