Buildings near bomb site structurally safe, some damage might be from pre-existing conditions: BCA

SINGAPORE – The buildings near the construction site in Upper Bukit Timah where the World War II relic was detonated on Tuesday are structurally safe for residents to return to, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Wednesday.

Damage to Hazel Park condominium’s common areas including cracked glass, dislodged plaster from ceilings and fallen light bulbs, are non-structural, the authority added.

“Some could be due to the impact of the blast while some could be pre-existing condition before the disposal operation,” said BCA.

The managing agent of Hazel Park condominium has cordoned off the damaged areas as a safety precaution and undertaken minor repair works, it added.