Building up Singapore's stockpiles of food and essential supplies

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing with staff during a visit to FairPrice's Benoi Distribution Centre in Joo Koon yesterday. Mr Chan, who also paid a visit to a cold storage facility for frozen meat, said in a Facebook post that staff at
Mr Chan, who also paid a visit to a cold storage facility for frozen meat, said in a Facebook post that staff at the two locations have been working hard to strengthen Singapore's supply chains through diversification and enhanced stockpiling.

"Their ongoing efforts to build our stockpiles of food and essential supplies allow us to sleep better knowing that we have the capacity to ride out any potential challenges and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," he posted.

