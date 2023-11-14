Building on grandpa's legacy: How firm's third-gen owners go digital to grow family business

Mr Mahesh appreciated the session so much he paid for another two sessions with the consultant, where they went on to discuss Customer Relationship Management, a system Mr Mahesh hopes to implement in time to come. “It was very informative,” he says of the sessions. “They were very happy to listen to what I had to say, the things I wanted to achieve, and were very forthcoming with their information. It was excellent in getting us on the right path.”

In the next few months, Mr Mahesh is also planning to sign up for a free project management session where the digital consultant will guide him on implementing the recommended solutions.

The extra help was just what the company needed to overcome its inertia and “lack of discipline”, Mr Mahesh says. “Given how challenging it is to run businesses today, with increased overheads and all, it is quite expensive now to make a wrong decision compared to how it used to be,” he explains. This is where going digital can help tremendously, in the form of getting data to accurately forecast stocks in the inventory.

“We're a company that runs on very thin margins, so it's important for us to move our stocks quickly just to manage the cash flow,” says Mr Mahesh. He explains that poor forecasting would result in stocks sitting in the warehouse for too long and, with new models introduced every now and then, old stocks would have to be sold at discounts and beyond that, the company would start to lose money.

To fellow SME owners, Mr Mahesh advises taking that step towards digitalisation to get data that would help safeguard the company from wrong business decisions. “We are quite fortunate in that because we are quite established, we should be able to recover from a mistake, even though it would be costly,” he says. “But I think a lot of SMEs these days wouldn't be able to. You make that one tragic mistake and you'll go underwater.”

At the end of the day, going digital does not mean abandoning the time-honoured ways of doing business that SMEs hold dear. On the contrary, digitalisation marries experience with useful data that can help the business stay relevant and reinforce SMEs' gut instincts to avoid making costly wrong decisions.

Mr Mahesh explains that relationships with staff and customers are still at the heart of Parisilk’s business. “We will not lose our essence with digitalisation. Relationships remain the most important part of our business,” he says. Knowing that his grandfather would be supportive of their digitalisation efforts, Mr Mahesh says, “I think my grandfather would be pleased that after so many years, the family is still together and working to achieve the same objectives.”