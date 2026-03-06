Building and Construction Authority to welcome new CEO later this year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will welcome a new person at its helm later this year, with Mr Derek Tan succeeding Mr Kel vin Wong as its chief executive officer.

Mr Tan, who is now executive director of planning and chief infrastructure planning officer at the Ministry of National Development (MND), will join BCA as CEO-designate on April 1, and will fully assume the role as CEO on May 1, said MND and BCA in a statement on March 6.

Mr Tan has served in the public service for nearly 27 years across various portfolios in HDB and MND.

In his current role at MND, Mr Tan has led transformation efforts in Singapore’s underground utilities space and worked closely with BCA and the National Parks Board on strategic policies and initiatives.

He previously served as as group director of special duties in the Land Transport Authority and founding CEO of EV-electric Charging (EVe), which has helped drive the roll-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Singapore.

“Mr Tan’s extensive experience and familiarity with the built-environment sector position him well for his new appointment as CEO of BCA,” MND and BCA said.

Mr Wong, who was appointed BCA’s CEO on Nov 2, 2020, and will step down from his role on May 1, played a key role in steering the built environment sector’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He led coordinated efforts with industry leaders, trade associations and chambers, and government agencies to address manpower and financial challenges, while ensuring the safe restart of construction activities,” MND and BCA said.

Mr Wong also oversaw several key policy initiatives, including the shift to firm-based regimes for supervision and safety inspection, and the introduction of the Mandatory Energy Improvement regime, which aims to help improve the energy performance of buildings and reduce operational costs.

He also oversaw the review of the Accessibility Code in Singapore’s physical environment, which included enhanced provisions for people with disabilities, the elderly and nursing mothers, while offering greater design flexibility.

“Under his leadership, BCA fostered a stronger innovation ecosystem and made strides in industry transformation, technology adoption and enterprise development,” said MND and BCA.

“We would like to thank Mr Wong for his invaluable contributions to the built environment sector and BCA, and welcome Mr Tan to his new appointment,” they said.