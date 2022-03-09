Budget debate: Moves to decrease salt intake, substitute with lower-sodium alternatives

SINGAPORE - The Republic's fight against salt has gone up a notch with the Health Promotion Board looking at more ways to reduce sodium intake and promote healthier lifestyles.

For instance, the health authorities will work with the food service sector to use lower sodium alternatives, since eating out is a major reason people consume so much salt.

Sustained efforts will also carry on for diabetes and tobacco use.

High sodium intake is associated with increased risk of hypertension, which in turn leads to higher risk of cardiovascular complications such as stroke and heart attack.

Singaporeans young and old are getting less healthy generally, even after adjusting for age, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in his speech for the Health Ministry's budget on Wednesday (March 9).

For example, in 2017, about two in 10 (21.9 per cent) had high blood pressure. In 2020, it has become about three in 10 (31.7 per cent), Mr Ong said.

A significant number - more than one in three Singapore residents aged 18 to 74 - had hypertension between 2019 and 2020.

Salt intake by Singapore residents is also almost double that of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended limit of less than 2,000mg of sodium per day. Singaporeans consumed 3,600mg of sodium per day (or more than 1.5 teaspoons of salt) on average in 2018.

To fight this, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) has launched new ways to rein in these sodium levels.

First, it will work with salt suppliers and the food service sector through the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme (HIDS) to encourage the substitution of regular salt used in cooking with lower-sodium alternatives such as lower-sodium salt.

Lower-sodium salt contains 30 per cent less sodium at the same quantity.

HIDS covers both oil and grain staples, mainly rice and noodles, as well as sugar-sweetened beverages, sauces, desserts, wholegrain products, sweet spreads and table salt.

The scheme encourages food manufacturers to innovate and develop a wider variety of healthier ingredients and products for uptake in Singapore's food service.

Based on HPB's website, HIDS will fund up to 80 per cent of total qualifying project investment, and scheme participants will co-pay 20 per cent of the remaining project cost. There will be an overall cap of $200,000 across the supportable activities.