Budget debate: MOH launches targeted measures for subgroups to improve population health

SINGAPORE - To improve overall health, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will be introducing targeted measures to support and uplift various subgroups including mothers, families, minorities and the elderly.

The Straits Times looks at some of these initiatives.

1. Improving maternal health

More support will be given for the mental well-being of women during and after their pregnancy, as doing so would be crucial for the child's health.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Wednesday (March 9) during his ministry's debate that a local study, Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes, found that maternal mental well-being during pregnancy could affect the brain development of the fetus, giving rise to mood or anxiety disorders later on in life.

The study found that about 7.2 per cent of pregnant women had high scores of depressive symptoms during pregnancy. The proportion increases to 10 per cent during the first three months postpartum.

KK Women's and Children's Hospital and National University Hospital will enhance their mental well-being support for pregnant women and mothers by scaling up accessibility to antenatal (during pregnancy) and post-natal mental health screening.

MOH will also enhance early intervention and support for more women who are screened to be at risk of depressive symptoms.

The Women's Health Committee, chaired by Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Parliamentary Secretary for Health, is planning a women's health event this year to raise greater awareness of women's health to maximise outreach to different segments of the female population. More details of the event will be shared later.

2. More support to families

Integrated healthcare services for both mothers and children will be available at 14 polyclinics over the next three years.

These healthcare services include postnatal depression screening and breastfeeding support when they take their child for vaccination and childhood development screening at the polyclinics.

Two pilot programmes were launched in Punggol Polyclinic and Yishun Polyclinic in 2019, benefiting more than 10,000 children and mothers.

Besides integrating services for the mother and child, more holistic support for children and their families can be provided through a family support programme.

Known as the Family Nexus, selected health and social services can be provided under one roof at four sites in Choa Chu Kang, Punggol, Sembawang and Tampines this year.

These sites could be at a polyclinic, general practitioner clinic or a social service agency office. Some programmes include breastfeeding and lactation support services, body mass index and growth assessment checks for young children and caregivers' training.