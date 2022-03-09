Budget debate: $300m to cut carbon emissions for shipping industry over the next 10 years

SINGAPORE - At least $300 million will be pumped into reducing emissions for the maritime industry here over the next 10 years, as Singapore seeks to take the lead on green shipping, leveraging its well-established role as a global cargo and refuelling hub.

Transport Minister S Iswaran on Wednesday (March 9) said that this will be invested into programmes under a new blueprint, which has key aims including achieving net zero emissions at all port terminals by 2050.

It will also go towards making Singapore more ready for a multi-fuel future - an unprecedented situation in the centuries-old shipping industry - in which a range of marine fuels like biofuels, methanol, ammonia and even hydrogen may be used by different ships.

As technology progresses, all domestic harbour crafts should be running either on net zero fuels or electricity by 2050.

By the same year, half of the ships flying the Singapore flag listed under the Singapore Registry of Ships - one of the world's biggest with about 4,000 vessels - should also be certified green, meaning that they have found ways to reduce their carbon emissions.

Mr Iswaran said during the debate on his ministry's budget in Parliament: "International shipping accounts for about three per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Maritime centres like Singapore can play a meaningful role in achieving the emissions targets set by the International Maritime Organisation."

The blueprint comes after recommendations made by an international advisory panel last year and inputs from two-month long consultations conducted by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In addition to 2050 goals, the blueprint has set more medium term goals - at least a 60 per cent reduction in absolute emissions at port terminals by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, and a 15 per cent reduction in absolute emissions for domestic harbour craft by 2030 from 2021 levels.

The MPA said research on cleaner marine fuels and setting standards on issues like carbon accounting and reporting should also strengthen Singapore's value as an international maritime centre for the new age.

In April last year, the Government announced the setting up of a $120 million global decarbonisation centre to research and pilot programmes that can make greener shipping a reality.

This was set up in August and is now headed by Professor Lynn Loo, former director of Princeton University's Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment.

It should break ground on its new premises along the Southern Waterfront soon and has already signed several partnerships, with a focus on quickly putting smaller-scale projects through real-life pilots to test their viability.