Budget 2026: 6 months’ free access to premium AI tools for S’poreans who take up selected training courses

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said every Singaporean can take the initiative to pick up AI-related skills, given that AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini are now widely available.

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans who undergo selected training courses will get six months of free access to premium artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Feb 12.

This will further encourage people to familiarise themselves with AI, and for them to practise, experiment and apply what they have learnt, he said in his Budget 2026 speech.

In a section of his speech on supporting workers through the AI transition, PM Wong said every Singaporean can take the initiative to pick up AI-related skills, given that AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini are now widely available.

However, many people are using these tools as just smarter versions of search engines. He also noted that most AI tools are free at the basic level, but more advanced models require a paid subscription.

“With the right guidance and prompts, these tools can do much more – helping users analyse information, generate ideas and solve problems,” he said as he urged people to translate their learning to hands-on application.

The SkillsFuture website will also be redesigned to make AI learning pathways clearer and easier to access, added PM Wong.

While there is already a wide range of AI-related courses on the website, the issue is that it is not always easy to navigate the options and identify what is relevant. The redesigned website will help Singaporeans quickly find courses that match their work needs and proficiency levels, he said.

With AI already reshaping many forms of white-collar and cognitive work, the Government will help workers in different sectors build practical AI capabilities so that they can focus on higher-order tasks.

To this end, the Government will expand the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) training initiative to support AI skills training in non-tech and cross-sectoral occupations.

TeSA currently helps mid-career workers move into tech roles, and helps the existing tech workforce stay relevant in the fast-changing information and communications technology sector.

With the expansion, the Infocomm Media Development Authority will work with professional bodies in various sectors to identify the key training needs and competencies needed to transform workflows with AI.

PM Wong said the work will start with the accountancy and legal professions, and be progressively extended to other fields.

“We will help workers use AI to take over routine tasks so they can focus their time and energy on higher-value activities – work that requires judgment, creativity and human insight, that cannot be replaced by machines,” he said.

PM Wong acknowledged the anxiety felt by workers, given the pace of change driven by AI and with livelihoods at stake.

He stressed that while the city-state will press ahead with AI, it will not allow technological change to come at the expense of workers, and will put in place strong support measures to help workers here adapt and progress.

Where jobs are impacted, transitions will be managed carefully together with the unions to help workers move into new opportunities.

“Our commitment is clear: Every Singaporean who is willing to adapt and learn will continue to secure a good job and earn a good living,” PM Wong added.

While those already working today must be prepared in order to succeed in this new reality, so must the future workforce, he said.

For the next generation, the Government will strengthen AI literacy across all institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

This means the IHLs will continue to emphasise strong foundations, rigorous thinking and deep disciplinary skills, so that students learn to use AI wisely and not as a shortcut.

PM Wong said several ministries are involved in these cross-cutting efforts to boost Singaporeans’ AI capabilities, and that more details will be provided during the debate on the ministries’ budgets.

“Singapore will not be passive in the face of rapid changes around us,” he said. “We will adapt. We will compete. We will continue to move forward with confidence.”