The Usual Place Podcast
Budget 2026: Why is Singapore betting big on AI?
The strong push towards artificial intelligence and support for vulnerable groups such as lower-income families were two big themes that emerged at Budget 2026.
Budget 2026.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, just delivered his first Budget since the new government was elected last year.
How will businesses be affected by these measures, and how will the Singapore workforce adapt? In our push for new avenues of growth, are there worries about Singaporeans being left behind?
In this episode of The Usual Place, I speak with National University of Singapore political science lecturer Rebecca Grace Tan and Singapore Business Federation chief policy and operating officer Musa Fazal about what they made of this year’s Budget.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:45 First reactions to Budget 2026
5:23 What did this year’s Budget miss?
7:35 Using CDC vouchers for strawberries
10:45 Are we dependent on handouts?
15:50 How can AI benefits be spread across society
21:10 The reality of businesses using AI now
26:00 High global talent wages will raise business costs
30:05 Are we ensuring no one’s left behind as S’pore purses growth?
36:18 Growth in the economy, but fewer jobs?
