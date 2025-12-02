Budget 2026: Singaporeans can share their views from Dec 2 to Jan 12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Individuals, organisations and businesses can provide their input from Dec 2 to Jan 12.

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has invited Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget, which is slated to be presented in February 2026 .

The Singapore Budget is prepared for each financial year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.

It includes the revised government revenue and expenditure projections for the current financial year, as well as estimates for the upcoming financial year.

In a statement on Dec 2, MOF listed the following themes and questions for feedback and suggestions:

Advancing our economy:

How can we facilitate a stronger culture of entrepreneurship and build a thriving ecosystem of innovation in Singapore?

How can we support businesses in Singapore to compete and grow globally?

How can we empower businesses to use new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to transform their businesses and seize new growth opportunities?

Securing good jobs:

How can we prepare our students and workers to secure good jobs and grow amid a more uncertain global economy and technological changes?

What are the barriers that workers face in keeping their skills up-to-date, and how can the Government better support them to do so?

How can we encourage more employers to invest in the career and skills development of their workers?

How can we help seniors stay productive, balance work and life priorities, and meet their retirement needs?

Uplifting Singaporeans to progress together:

How can we ensure that every child has opportunities to achieve their full potential, regardless of their background?

How can we provide greater assurance for seniors to age well, with more support for those who need it?

What more can be done to support persons with disabilities?

Feedback can be submitted through various channels – the Singapore Budget website , Reach Budget 2026 microsite, Reach Singapore Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the ShareYourViews webpage.

The Government’s feedback unit Reach – which facilitates whole-of-government efforts to engage and connect with Singaporeans on national and social issues – will also be organising a physical Listening Point on Jan 21, between 11.30am and 2.30pm at Geneo Mall near the Kent Ridge MRT station to gather public feedback.

In addition, the People’s Association and its grassroots organisations will reach out to Singaporeans through digital engagement platforms and physical ShareYourViews touchpoints at the heartlands.