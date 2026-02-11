Budget 2026: How to get live updates on PM Lawrence Wong’s speech

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

PM Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget 2026 statement on Feb 12. The Budget is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans.

The Budget in 2026 is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans, including cost pressures, the uncertain external environment, and the impact of technology .

The Budget in 2026 is expected to address issues close to the hearts of Singaporeans, including cost pressures, the uncertain external environment, and the impact of technology .

In January, seven proposals from five committees formed to conduct Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review were unveiled.

They are mid- to long-term in nature and help the Government in planning an economic strategy that allows Singapore to embrace change while remaining competitive and relevant globally.

“Our priority is clear: To secure growth and good jobs for Singaporeans,” said PM Wong in a Facebook post on Jan 30.

“The ESR (Economic Strategy Review) has put forward useful ideas – from extending our leadership in key industry clusters, to positioning Singapore as a global AI (artificial intelligence) hub, to making lifelong learning more practical, and redesigning and uplifting jobs across a broader range of sectors.”

Some of these recommendations will see a response by the Government during Budget 2026 and when it is debated.