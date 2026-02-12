Budget 2026: Goodies Singaporeans will get – from CDC vouchers to LifeSG credits for children

Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026

Ranging from CDC vouchers to a one-off special payment to ease cost-of-living pressures, the various initiatives will benefit individuals across different walks of life.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a number of goodies to support Singaporeans in his Budget speech on Feb 12 .

From CDC vouchers to a one-off special payment to ease cost-of-living pressures, the various initiatives will benefit individuals across different walks of life.

Here is a list of what you can expect to get:

1. CDC vouchers

Who is it for: Every Singaporean household – about 1.4 million in all

How much: $500

When: January 2027

How to get: The vouchers can be redeemed online through RedeemSG . Based on precedence, those who face difficulties with the digital process can seek help to claim the vouchers at community clubs, as well as SG Digital Community Hubs.

Where to spend: Half the vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants’ stores and hawker stalls, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets. A l ist of those that are part of the scheme can be found online. The vouchers will expire on Dec 31, 2027.

2. Cost-of-living special payment

Who is it for: Singaporeans aged 21 or older in 2026 who reside here. They must also not own more than one property and have an assessable income of up to $100,000. About 2.4 million Singaporean adults will be eligible.

How much: Between $200 and $400

When: September

3. U-Save rebates

Who is it for: Eligible Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats. The rebates will help households with their utilities expenses, and cushion the impact of higher bills owing to an increase in the carbon tax from 2026.

How much: $330 to $570, split across four tranches

When: April, July and October 2026, and January 2027

How to get: The rebates will be credited to eligible households’ utilities accounts with provider SP Services.

4. Child LifeSG credits

Who is it for: Singaporean families with children aged 12 or younger, to help them with day-to-day household expenses

How much: $500 for each eligible child

When: July, for children born between 2014 and 2025. It will be disbursed in April 2027 for children born in 2026.

How to get: The credits can be accessed through the LifeSG mobile app.

Where to spend: Any physical or online merchant that accepts payments through PayNow QR or Nets QR.

5. Higher income thresholds for access to pre-school and student care subsidies

Who is it for: Parents with children in pre-school, or whose children are enrolled in a student care centre registered with the Ministry of Social and Family Development

What is it: The maximum monthly household income to qualify for additional subsidies in pre-schools, as well as infant care and childcare centres licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency, will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000.

The maximum monthly household income to qualify for Student Care Fee Assistance will also be raised from $4,500 to $6,500.

When: Jan 1, 2027

How to get: The respective subsidies will be automatically applied to eligible families when these enhancements are made in January 2027.

6. Quarterly payouts for lower-income families in ComLink+ scheme

Who is it for: ComLink+ lower-income families with children living in public rental homes who are actively working with their family coaches or Family Service Centre case workers to take steps towards greater self-reliance

How much: $500, split into $200 in cash and $300 in Central Provident Fund (CPF) payments

When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026

7. Enhanced payouts for ComLink+ families with children in pre-schools

Who is it for: ComLink+ families with children who are enrolled in pre-schools

How much: $150, split into $60 in cash and $90 in a top-up to the child’s Child Development Account (CDA), or $250, split into $100 in cash and $150 in a CDA top-up

When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026

How to get: To qualify for the higher payout, a child must have attended pre-school at least 75 per cent of the time in a given quarter. An attendance rate of at least 50 per cent, but lower than 75 per cent, will qualify for the lower amount.

8. Enhanced payouts for ComLink+ households that maintain stable employment

Who is it for: ComLink+ households

How much: $1,250 quarterly, split into $500 in cash and $750 in a CPF top-up. Alternatively, $500 quarterly, split into $200 in cash and $300 in a CPF top-up

When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026

How to get: To qualify for the $1,250 payout, the ComLink+ household must have a total household income of at least $2,000 a month, based on CPF records.

If the total household income is at least $1,000, but less than $2,000, that household will qualify for the $500 payment instead.

9. CPF top-ups for those aged 50 and above

Who is it for: Singaporeans aged 50 and above, with CPF retirement savings below the Basic Retirement Sum of $110,200

How much: $500 to $1,500

When: December 2026

How to get: The top-up will be credited to the recipient’s CPF Retirement Account, or Special Account if the Retirement Account has not been created.

Besides needing to have CPF retirement savings below the Basic Retirement Sum, recipients must also live in a residence with an annual value of $31,000 or below as at Dec 31, 2025, as well as own not more than one property as at that date.

10. Higher minimum monthly wage for Singaporeans in firms that hire foreign workers

Who is it for: Lower-wage workers who are Singaporeans and working in firms that hire foreign workers

What is it: The minimum salary that must be paid to such workers will be raised from $1,600 to $1,800.

When: July 1, 2026

11. Six months of free access to premium AI tools

Who is it for: Singaporeans who take up selected AI training courses listed on the MySkillsFuture website

When: The Ministry of Manpower will provide more details during the debate on its budget