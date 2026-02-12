Budget 2026: Goodies Singaporeans will get – from CDC vouchers to LifeSG credits for children
Sign up now: Get key highlights on Budget 2026
SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a number of goodies to support Singaporeans in his Budget speech on Feb 12
his Budget speech on Feb 12.
From CDC vouchers to a one-off special payment to ease cost-of-living pressures, the various initiatives will benefit individuals across different walks of life.
Here is a list of what you can expect to get:
1. CDC vouchers
Who is it for: Every Singaporean household – about 1.4 million in all
Every Singaporean household
–
about 1.4 million in all
How much: $500
When: January 2027
How to get: The vouchers can be redeemed online through RedeemSG
through RedeemSG. Based on precedence, those who face difficulties with the digital process can seek help to claim the vouchers at community clubs, as well as SG Digital Community Hubs.
Where to spend: Half the vouchers can be used at participating heartland merchants’ stores and hawker stalls, while the other half can be used at participating supermarkets. A l ist of those
l
ist of thosethat are part of the scheme can be found online. The vouchers will expire on Dec 31, 2027.
2. Cost-of-living special payment
Who is it for: Singaporeans aged 21 or older in 2026 who reside here. They must also not own more than one property and have an assessable income of up to $100,000. About 2.4 million Singaporean adults will be eligible.
How much: Between $200 and $400
When: September
3. U-Save rebates
Who is it for: Eligible Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats. The rebates will help households with their utilities expenses, and cushion the impact of higher bills owing to an increase in the carbon tax from 2026.
How much: $330 to $570, split across four tranches
When: April, July and October 2026, and January 2027
How to get: The rebates will be credited to eligible households’ utilities accounts with provider SP Services.
4. Child LifeSG credits
Who is it for: Singaporean families with children aged 12 or younger, to help them with day-to-day household expenses
to help them with day-to-day household expenses
How much: $500 for each eligible child
When: July, for children born between 2014 and 2025. It will be disbursed in April 2027 for children born in 2026.
How to get: The credits can be accessed through the LifeSG mobile app.
Where to spend: Any physical or online merchant that accepts payments through PayNow QR or Nets QR.
5. Higher income thresholds for access to pre-school and student care subsidies
Who is it for: Parents with children in pre-school, or whose children are enrolled in a student care centre registered with the Ministry of Social and Family Development
What is it: The maximum monthly household income to qualify for additional subsidies in pre-schools, as well as infant care and childcare centres licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency, will be raised from $12,000 to $15,000.
The maximum monthly household income to qualify for Student Care Fee Assistance will also be raised from $4,500 to $6,500.
When: Jan 1, 2027
How to get: The respective subsidies will be automatically applied to eligible families when these enhancements are made in January 2027.
6. Quarterly payouts for lower-income families in ComLink+ scheme
Who is it for: ComLink+ lower-income families with children living in public rental homes
ComLink+ lower-income families with children living in public rental homeswho are actively working with their family coaches or Family Service Centre case workers to take steps towards greater self-reliance
How much: $500, split into $200 in cash and $300 in Central Provident Fund (CPF) payments
When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026
7. Enhanced payouts for ComLink+ families with children in pre-schools
Who is it for: ComLink+ families with children who are enrolled in pre-schools
How much: $150, split into $60 in cash and $90 in a top-up to the child’s Child Development Account (CDA), or $250, split into $100 in cash and $150 in a CDA top-up
When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026
How to get: To qualify for the higher payout, a child must have attended pre-school at least 75 per cent of the time in a given quarter. An attendance rate of at least 50 per cent, but lower than 75 per cent, will qualify for the lower amount.
8. Enhanced payouts for ComLink+ households that maintain stable employment
Who is it for: ComLink+ households
How much: $1,250 quarterly, split into $500 in cash and $750 in a CPF top-up. Alternatively, $500 quarterly, split into $200 in cash and $300 in a CPF top-up
When: Every quarter, starting from the third quarter of 2026
How to get: To qualify for the $1,250 payout, the ComLink+ household must have a total household income of at least $2,000 a month, based on CPF records.
If the total household income is at least $1,000, but less than $2,000, that household will qualify for the $500 payment instead.
9. CPF top-ups for those aged 50 and above
Who is it for: Singaporeans aged 50 and above,
Singaporeans aged 50 and above,with CPF retirement savings below the Basic Retirement Sum of $110,200
How much: $500 to $1,500
When: December 2026
How to get: The top-up will be credited to the recipient’s CPF Retirement Account, or Special Account if the Retirement Account has not been created.
Besides needing to have CPF retirement savings below the Basic Retirement Sum, recipients must also live in a residence with an annual value of $31,000 or below as at Dec 31, 2025, as well as own not more than one property as at that date.
10. Higher minimum monthly wage for Singaporeans in firms that hire foreign workers
Who is it for: Lower-wage workers who are Singaporeans
Lower-wage workers who are Singaporeansand working in firms that hire foreign workers
What is it: The minimum salary that must be paid to such workers will be raised from $1,600 to $1,800.
When: July 1, 2026
11. Six months of free access to premium AI tools
Who is it for: Singaporeans who take up selected AI training courses listed on the MySkillsFuture website
When: The Ministry of Manpower will provide more details during the debate on its budget